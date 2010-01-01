Welcome!
We are a small in home breeder that absolutely adores the breed with 20+ years of experience. We breed both AKC and CKC long coat chihuahuas to pet homes only!!! We offer a limited amount of puppies each year and do our best to breed the most healthy and best quality that we can. Our babies are our pets first and foremost and breeders 2nd. All of our adults and puppies live indoors only, take over our beds, lol and I wouldn’t have it any other way 🥰! All of our puppies come with a contract that includes a 1 yr health guarantee, 1st shot, up to date on deworming, a generous puppy pack, AKC or CKC registration. Unless you choose a discounted puppy, in that case no papers or guarantees will be given. We work really hard to ensure that you get a happy and healthy furbaby!!! 🐶
Seneca, South Carolina, United States
